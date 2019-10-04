Fed will do what it takes to sustain growth, Clarida says

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank will "act as appropriate" to sustain the U.S.'s economic expansion.

"I do think the economy is in a good place," he said at an event held by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday evening in New York. The Fed seeks to ensure that steady growth, low unemployment, and inflation close to its 2% target continue.

He also said he's "very happy" that the Fed cut federal funds rate target at its last two meetings, putting "us in the place we need to be."

While economists will be looking closely at the September jobs report, to be released later this morning, for signs of weakness, Clarida warns against putting two much importance on any one report as a number of metrics figure into the central's bank's decision-making process.