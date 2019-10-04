EU will respond to U.S. tariffs with its own measures, says Germany's Maas

The European Union will take retaliatory measures in reaction to new U.S. tariffs on European goods, Heiko Maas, Germany's foreign minister told newspapers in remarks published on Friday.

“The European Union now will have to react and, after obtaining the approval of the World Trade Organisation, probably impose punitive tariffs as well,” Maas told German newspaper group Funke.

The comments come after the WTO ruled that some subsidies EU state paid to planemaker Airbus were illegal, allowing the U.S. to slap tariffs on $7.5B of EU products exported to the U.S.