BP's chief of upstream to take over as CEO

BP (NYSE:BP) names Bernard Looney, currently chief executive of Upstream, to succeed Bob Dudley as CEO.

Looney will join the BP board on Feb. 5, 2020; he'll continue in his current role until that date.

After a 40-year career with the company, Dudley will step down as CEO and from the energy company's board in February 4, 2020 and will retire on March 31, 2020.

Dudley took over as CEO soon after the Deepwater Horizon accident that caused the biggest oil spill in U.S. history and killed 11 people.

Looney has run BP's upstream business, including oil and gas exploration, development, and production, since April 2016 and has been a member of the company's executive management team since November 2010.

He joined BP in 1991 as a drilling engineer.