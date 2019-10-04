September jobs report front and center for Friday's markets

Investors and economists will be parsing the U.S. September jobs report this morning for signs of economic weakness that might give clues on whether the Fed will cut rates later this month.

Earlier this week, economic reports showed manufacturing contracting and service sector growth slowing more than expected in September. Also, ADP's take on employment in September came in weaker than expected.

Stock average futures are edging down, with Nasdaq futures -0.1% , S&P futures -0.2% , and Dow futures -0.2% .

10-year Treasury yield is little changed at 1.53%.

In Asia, the Nikkei 300 Index closed up 0.3% ; the Hang Seng Index closed down 1.03% as Hong Kong imposed an emergency law to ban face masks as protests continue; the Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.9%.