Neptune teams up American Media

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) announces a new strategic partnership with American Media LLC to help support the growth of Neptune's brands in U.S., including Forest Remedies, and OceanO3.

Under the terms of the partnership agreement, American Media will provide advertising and creative services to Neptune to support the marketing and commercialization of its consumer-facing brands in U.S.

American Media will also have the opportunity to become a shareholder in Neptune. NEPT will issue 3M warrants, each warrant allowing the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $8.00/share and with a 5-year expiration date.