Irish give Johnson 10 days to improve Brexit border plan

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney says there are significant problems with the U.K.'s latest Brexit proposal and gives Prime Minister Boris Johnson 10 days to improve it.

The British pound falls 0.3% against the euro.

Meanwhile, Johnson's lead negotiator, David Frost, is in Brussels for intensive talks as the clock ticks down to the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline.

Earlier, European Commission spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud denied that the bloc gave the U.K. a one-week deadline to reach a compromise with the EU.

Also, Rory Stewart, a rival to Johnson, quit the Conservative Party and said he'll run as an independent candidate for the mayor of London.

