FDA approves AstraZeneca asthma drug for self-administration

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the self-administration of its Fasenra asthma treatment, which uses a pre-filled, single-use auto-injector pen.

"We can now offer Fasenra in an even more convenient way, giving U.S. healthcare providers and patients the option of administering Fasenra at home or in a doctor's office, and making treatment more accessible to patients with severe eosinophilic asthma," the company says.

Fasenra, AZN's first respiratory biologic, already is approved as an add-on maintenance treatment in severe eosinophilic asthma in the U.S., Europe and Japan; Fasenra self-administration and the Fasenra Pen already are approved in the European Union.