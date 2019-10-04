Village Farms JV begins cannabis products shipping

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) says its cannabis joint venture has begun shipping branded, packaged dried cannabis products to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch.

The BCLDB acts as the provincial wholesaler of non-medical cannabis, supplying licensed private retailers and the government-run online store and stand-alone BC Cannabis Stores.

Village Farms's 50%-owned JV (Pure Sunfarms) expects its first products to soon be available to retail customers in British Columbia.

Pure Sunfarms continues to advance discussions with other provincial distributors for potential supply agreements to further expand its presence in the Canadian cannabis market.

VFF +0.64% premarket to $9.37.

Source: Press Release