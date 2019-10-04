Clipper Realty to refinance Clover House property debt

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) agrees to refinance its Clover House property's existing debt with an $82M, 10-year, 3.53% fixed rate, interest-only non-recourse secured first mortgage loan.

The transaction is expected to reduce annual interest expense by ~$0.9M and increase the company's cash position by ~$16.0M.

As a result, all of the company's outstanding debt will be fixed at low interest rates.

Clover House property reaches stabilization, following a three-month lease-up period.

In-place rents are averaging ~$73 per square foot.

Sees property fully leased by year-end.