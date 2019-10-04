Fulcrum Therapeutics reports early-stage losmapimod data in FSHD

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) announces preliminary results of a Phase 1 trial of losmapimod to treat the root cause of facioscapulohumeral dystrophy (FSHD).

Losmapimod is a selective p38α/β mitogen activated protein kinase inhibitor.

The primary objective was to investigate the safety and tolerability of losmapimod in healthy volunteers and in FSHD patients. The secondary objective was to evaluate repeated dose pharmacokinetics (PK) and target engagement (TE).

Losmapimod was well tolerated with no serious adverse events reported. Similar tolerability, safety and PK were observed. Treatment with losmapimod demonstrated dose-dependent PK and TE in blood.

FSHD patients treated with losmapimod also achieved dose-dependent concentrations in skeletal muscle, with a muscle to plasma exposure ratio of ~1:1.