BAML sees beer bounce for Constellation Brands

Bank of America Merrill Lynch thinks a lull in the Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) earnings party calls for more beer.

"While beer depletions (+6.2%) came in below our +7.5% forecast, we expect re-acceleration in F3Q and F4Q. In addition, we expect the announcement of Corona Seltzer for next year to be an incremental positive for beer segment growth in FY21," notes the firm in a post-earnings note.

BAML keeps a Buy rating on STZ in place and lifts its FY20 EPS estimate to $9.14. The price objective of $220 is short of the consensus sell-side PT of $226.52.

Shares of Constellation Brands are up 0.64% premarket to $195.50.

Previously: Constellation Brands EPS beats by $0.29, revenue in-line (Oct. 3)

Previously: Constellation Brands -4% after earnings disappoint (Oct. 3)