Physicians Realty reports LifeCare resolution

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) says LifeCare's successor agrees to pay over the next 12 months ~$1.0M, representing all past due rent, real estate taxes, late charges, and interest under the lease, as well as $125,000 for attorney's fees incurred by the company related to LifeCare's bankruptcy.

On Sept. 30, 2019, LifeCare 2.0, a newly formed affiliate of LeBlanc Healthcare founded by David LeBlanc, closed its purchase of certain assets from LifeCare used in connection with LifeCare's operation of certain long-term acute care and behavioral health facilities in Pennsylvania and Texas, including three facilities owned by Physician Realty in Pittsburgh, PA; Fort Worth, TX; and Plano, TX.

As part of its purchase, LifeCare 2.0 assumed the single master lease for all three facilities without change and has made the current October rent payment.

LeBlanc founded the original LifeCare company in 1992, which he expanded to 900+ beds from the original 22 before selling it to Carlyle Group in 2005.