EMCOR Group to acquire Batchelor & Kimball

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) to acquire Batchelor & Kimball, a leading full service provider of mechanical construction and maintenance services, in an all-cash transaction.

Tony Guzzi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of EMCOR, commented, “We are excited to be acquiring BKI, which further strengthens EMCOR’s position in mechanical construction and maintenance services and broadens our capabilities across the South and Southeast regions. BKI is recognized as a value-added provider to a discerning customer base that operates highly complex infrastructure where construction, maintenance and operation services are mission-critical.”

The transaction is expected to close by the end of FY2019.

For FY2020, BKI is expected to contribute revenues of ~$400M with nominal diluted EPS accretion.

Non-GAAP EBITDA margins for BKI are expected to be at the higher end of subsidiaries that are included in U.S. Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services segment.