Hess Midstream to buy Hess Infrastructure Partners in $6.2B deal

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) agrees to acquire all of Hess Corp.'s (NYSE:HES) and Global Infrastructure Partners' ownership interests in Hess Infrastructure Partners in a deal valued at $6.2B; HESM +2.8% pre-market.

HESM will assume $1.15B of existing HIP debt and issue ~230M units, and pay $550M in cash to Hess and GIP.

The company will change its organizational structure to an Umbrella Partnership structure which eliminates payments of incentive distribution rights to sponsors.

HESM expects the deal will be immediately accretive to its unitholders, with an estimated 6% accretion in distributable cash flow per unit in 2020 based upon the midpoint of adjusted EBITDA guidance, and 15%-plus accretive in 2021 and 2022.

HESM also issues 2020 guidance, seeing net income of $440M-$480M, adjusted EBITDA guidance of $710M-$750M - a ~25% increase from the midpoint of 2019 guidance - and capital spending of ~$350M.

Hess Corp. says it will receive $275M in cash and ~115M newly issued units in HESM as part of the deal.