KBW goes bearish on Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson (NYSE:JHG) is cut to underperform by KBW analyst Robert Lee, who also reduced earnings estimates for traditional asset managers across the board as weak flows lead to disappointing equity returns.

Organic growth is "anemic," Lee writes, citing outflows from active equities; flows to ETFs, some fixed income, and alternative strategies may show relative strength, though.

He sees Janus Henderson's weak flow trends continuing and notes current valuation of 8.3x estimated 2020 EPS is rich compared with its peers.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) are top picks with BlackRock in the best position for organic revenue growth and profitability.

Quant rating for Janus Henderson is Neutral; before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Hold (10 Hold, 3 Underperform).