Stamps.com gets target boost before earnings

B. Riley maintains a Neutral rating on Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) and raises the price target from $50 to $62.50.

Analyst Zach Cummins says the recent Universal Postal Union decision eases some near-term concerns.

Cummins raises his FY19 revenue estimate from $539.5M to $544.4M and FY20 from $499.5M to $504.6M. Consensus estimates have $540.6M for FY19 and $525.2M for FY20.

The analyst remains cautious on future numbers because it's "still believed that the USPS will meaningfully reduce margins for resellers in FY20 and FY21."

STMP shares are flat pre-market at $72.85. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating. Stamps.com is expected to report earnings on November 7.