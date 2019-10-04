Stratus Properties refinances The Santal with $75M loan

Oct. 04, 2019 8:00 AM ETStratus Properties Inc. (STRS)STRSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) closes on a $75M loan to refinance The Santal, a 448-unit multifamily property, enabling the company to reduce its investment in the property while increasing the rate of return on invested capital.
  • The new loan has a three-year primary term, with the possibility of two 12-month extensions, beard interest at LIBOR + 2.85% with a 4.80% floor, and is non-recourse to Stratus, except for customary carve-outs including environmental liabilities.
  • Net proceeds, after payoff of existing The Santal construction loans and payment transaction costs were ~$18M, inclusive of cash reserves.
