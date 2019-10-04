Spectrum Pharma announces publication of positive poziotinib data in cancer cell

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) announces a publication entitled, “Pan-Cancer Landscape and Functional Analysis of ERBB2 Mutations Identifies Poziotinib as a Clinically Active Inhibitor and Enhancer of T-DM1 Activity.”

In Company's pre-clinical study of 11 EGFR/HER2 tyrosine kinase inhibitors, poziotinib was the most potent HER2 mutant-selective TKI tested, and was found to be highly active in NSCLC patients with HER2 exon 20 mutations.

Poziotinib is found to be synergistic with a HER2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate, providing a rationale for combinations to move forward into the clinic.

The Company plans to disclose topline data from the first cohort of ZENITH20 study in current quarter. Topline data from cohort 2 is expected by mid-2020.

Spectrum received exclusive license from Hanmi Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize poziotinib worldwide, excluding Korea and China.