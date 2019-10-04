GE indicated lower as Tusa strikes again, slamming aviation unit

General Electric (NYSE:GE) -1.5% pre-market as longtime bear Stephen Tusa unveils a negative 90-page missive on the company's Aviation unit, which he says "offers materially less growth with greater risk, and therefore less value support, than [the] consensus assumes."
The J.P. Morgan analyst cites peers valuing GE Aviation at $100B, but he sees it as worst positioned among engine suppliers and believes the unit is worth only ~$30B.
Tusa, who rates GE at Underweight with a $5 price target, is the "kiss of death" when it comes to GE's stock performance, writes Notable Calls, which expects shares to trade lower today.
