Exela Tech, General Dynamics win contracts for $2B Veterans Affairs program

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) +40% pre-market on news that, together with partner General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), the company was selected by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide services under the VA's new $2B Veterans Intake, Conversion and Communication Services program.

The contracts will have a maximum potential value of $900M over a five-year term and represent the largest potential contract in Exela's history.

Exela says the award will expand its current role in assisting with. veterans benefits claims and is the result of many. years of investment by the company in digital healthcare technologies.