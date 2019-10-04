JNJ pledges $500M, four-year investment to fight HIV, tuberculosis

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) says it is committing $500M over the next four years to invest in research and development and delivery programs to help eliminate HIV and tuberculosis by 2030.

JNJ says it will dedicate a team of researchers to leverage the company's scientific resources to accelerate the discovery, development and delivery of next-generation medicines and vaccines to complement current investments by governments.

As part of the $500M investment, the company's Janssen Pharmaceutical unit, which has eight HIV medicines on the market, will continue to advance an investigational mosaic-based vaccine regimen to prevent HIV together with a consortium of partners.