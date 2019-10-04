AMAT facing catalyst-filled month, says Citi

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares could get a lift as the company's peers report earnings throughout this month, according to Citi analyst Atif Malik.

Malik says investors want to hide in stocks where expectations look conservative and the name is lagging the group in outperformance, noting that AMAT fits both requirements.

Potential upcoming catalyst reports: ASML on October 16, TSMC on October 17, and Lam Research on October 23.

AMAT will report Q4 results on November 14.

Citi maintains a Buy rating and $62 target on AMAT. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.