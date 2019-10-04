Jobs growth 'decelerating but solid'

While September's nonfarm payrolls figure came in weaker than expected, the 136K jobs added still is enough to fuel economic growth.

On the bright side, August's print was revised upward by 38K, resulting in an increase of 168K jobs; July jobs growth was revised up by 7K to +166K.

"Don't pay too much attention to the payroll miss," says economist Jared Bernstein. "Bottom line -- job growth decelerating but still solid."

Unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a 50-year low, from 3.7% in each of the prior three months.

Stock average futures turn mixed. S&P and Dow futures are mixed, Nasdaq futures +0.1% , and Dow futures +0.1% . 10-year Treasury slips, pushing yield up almost 1 bp to 1.55%.

Job growth averaged 161K per month so far this year vs. an average gain of 223K in 2018.

Employment rose in health care and in professional and business services.

Average hourly earnings of $28.09 shaved a penny off of the August figure; Y/Y gain is 2.9%, the weakest in more than a year.