JPMorgan sees near-term headwinds for CSX

JPMorgan lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) to a Neutral rating from Buy.

"In the near term, we expect increasing export coal headwinds and fading demurrage revenue will put downward pressure on earnings while operating efficiency gains become more incremental compared t recent years," writes analyst Brian Ossenbeck.

The firm establishes a December 2020 price target of $76 based on its initial 2021 EPS of $4.45 and a 17X target multiple.

The longer-term view on CSX from JPMorgan is positive, with precision scheduled railroading seen improving underlying profitability.

Seeking Alpha Authors also rate CSX at Neutral on average.

CSX -0.50% premarket to $66.62.