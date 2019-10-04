Hudbay chooses former Centerra CEO Lang as new Chair

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) appoints Stephen Lang as its new Chairman, succeeding Alan Hibben, who has stepped down as Chair but remain on the company's board.

Lang was CEO of Centerra Gold during 2008-12 and was Centerra's board chair from 2012 until stepping down last month; previously, he held senior operating positions at Stillwater Mining, Barrick Gold, Rio Algom and Kinross Mining.

HBM says it is continuing to search for a permanent CEO; Peter Kukielski has been serving as interim CEO since Alan Hair resigned in July.