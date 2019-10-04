Arcimoto announces $2.35M registered direct offering

Arcimoto (FUV -4.4%) has entered into definitive agreements for the purchase of 1.04M shares, at a purchase price/share of $2.25, in a registered direct offering.
The warrants to purchase shares have an exercise price of $2.83/share, will be exercisable six month of the date of issuance.
The gross proceeds are expected to be ~$2.35M and intends to use it for general corporate purposes, including to cover operating expenses and inventory.
The closing of the offering is expected on or about October 8.
Now read: Tesla Q3 Falls Short Of 100K »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox