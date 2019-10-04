Arcimoto announces $2.35M registered direct offering

Arcimoto (FUV -4.4% ) has entered into definitive agreements for the purchase of 1.04M shares, at a purchase price/share of $2.25, in a registered direct offering.

The warrants to purchase shares have an exercise price of $2.83/share, will be exercisable six month of the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds are expected to be ~$2.35M and intends to use it for general corporate purposes, including to cover operating expenses and inventory.

The closing of the offering is expected on or about October 8.