Fed expected to ease regulations for big banks next week

The central bank is expected next week to complete some of the most significant changes to bank rules since President Trump took office, changing the way it decides which large banks will be subject to the toughest regulations.

The Fed will vote Oct. 10 on a measure to ease liquidity and capital rules for large U.S. banks, a plan that could reduce regulatory costs for regional U.S. lenders with less than $700B in assets.

Last year, the Fed released a proposal that would categorize large U.S. banks into four buckets based on size and risk factors. That would either free regional lenders from certain capital and liquidity requirements or reduce their requirements.

It's also proposing to reduce the frequency with which the largest banks must submit so-called "living wills". The proposal calls for the largest banks to submit such plans every four years rather than every year, with a pared-down version required every two years.

Bank tickers: BAC, C, WFC, JPM, GS, MS.

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, KRE, BNKD, BNKO