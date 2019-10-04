Ovid Therapeutics down 27% on pricing common and preferred stock offering
Oct. 04, 2019 9:28 AM ETOvid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)OVIDBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) prices two separate public offerings of 9M common shares at $2.50/share and 4,000 non-voting Series A Convertible Preferred Stock at $2,500/share (each share of Series A preferred stock is convertible into 1,000 shares of common stock).
- Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase additional up to 15% of common shares.
- Closing date is October 8, 2019.
- The Company expects to receive combined gross proceeds of $32.5M. Net proceeds will be used primarily to advance the clinical development of its OV101 and OV935 programs and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Shares are down 27% premarket.