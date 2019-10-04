First block trade of Bakkt bitcoin futures clears, ICE says

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE +0.5% ) says the first block trade of Bakkt bitcoin futures submitted to ICE Futures U.S. was executed on Oct. 1 between Galaxy Digital and XBTO and cleared by ED&F Man.

A block trade is a privately negotiated trade with a certain minimum size threshold, which is submitted to the Exchange and cleared through ICE Clear US.

ICE launched Bakkt bitcoin futures last week and since then it's reached milestones including the first physical delivery of bitcoin against a futures contract.

Early last week, bitcoin took a 20% drop, likely driven by the effect of the new futures contracts and an unwinding of long positions, according to JPMorgan Chase.