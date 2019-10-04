Oppenheimer sees FOMC boost for Home Depot, Lowe's

Oppenheimer is out with a reminder that low interest rates are positive for the home improvement industry and Outperform-rated Home Depot (HD +0.3% ) and Lowe's (LOW +0.8% )

The firm view prospects for still moderating rates as a silver lining amid ongoing concerns of a potentially slowing economic backdrop. A deep dive by analyst Brian Nagel and team shows contracting mortgage costs help fuel better fundamentals and support share valuations.

Home Depot vs. Lowe's: "We look upon HD as the clear best operator in the group, and an overall bellwether in the global consumer landscape, and LOW as a compelling operating margin recovery story under new senior leadership. In coming quarters, continued sales strength and stabilizing margins should further endear investors to improving intermediate-to-longer-term prospects for LOW."