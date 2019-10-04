Astronics (ATRO +1.4% ) has acquired the primary operating subsidiaries of Diagnosys Test Systems Limited, a mass transit and defense market test solution provider, for $7M in cash.

Diagnosys sales for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2019 were ~$9M. The acquired business has operations in Westford, Massachusetts and Ferndown, England, and an engineering center of excellence in Bangalore, India.

The terms of the acquisition allow for a potential earn-out of up to an additional $13M over the next three years based on achievement of new order levels of over $70M during that period.