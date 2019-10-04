Cedar Fair drops after Wells Fargo highlights merger hurdles

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is down 5.44% in early trading after Wells Fargo once again dismisses the report of a combination with Six Flags Entertainment (SIX +2% ).

The main sticking point observed by WF is the tax structure of Cedar Fair.

"We have yet to find any type of multiple stock class structures that would work and avoid the ability to defer a transactional tax bill to either unitholders or surviving C­-Corp. Finally, SIX launched a repricing of its $798MM term loan due 2026 on 9.30.19 and we find it strange that the company would do this ahead of a major acquisition bid. Therefore, we reiterate our view that a SIX acquisition of FUN is HIGHLY UNLIKELY," reads the update from analyst Timothy Conder.