CyrusOne -1.1% as Cowen moves to sidelines

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) is 1.1% lower after a cut to Market Perform at Cowen, from Outperform.

Getting bought is still the most likely outcome for the company, analyst Colby Synesael says, but with a ceiling, "priced no higher than $85/share" -- or 8.3% upside from current pricing.

Meanwhile, there's no consensus around who would end up making the purchase, leading to concerns that a deal won't get done, Synesael says.

The firm has a $77 price target.

Sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral.