Stocks bounce on 'Goldilocks' employment report

Stocks open higher, reversing modest pre-market losses, after data showed a moderate increase in job growth in September while the unemployment rate dropped to a 50-year low; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all +0.5% .

"This sounds like a Goldilocks number," Steve Grasso, director of institutional sales at Stuart Frankel, told CNBC. "It still gives the Fed some room for cover to cut rates. This is as close to a not-too-hot, not-too-cold greeting for the market."

European bourses also sport gains, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.9% , France's CAC +0.7% and Germany's DAX +0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.3% while China's Shanghai Composite was closed for a holiday.

In the U.S., all 11 S&P 500 sectors show gains, led by information technology ( +0.8% ), helped by Apple ( +1.7% ) and semiconductor names following news that it asked its suppliers to increase iPhone production by 10%.

U.S. Treasury prices slide in the wake of the jobs report, pushing the two-year yield up 4 bps to 1.42% and the 10-year yield up a basis point to 1.53%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 98.95.