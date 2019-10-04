Analysts praise Box's event, targets

In yesterday's analyst day presentation, Box (NYSE:BOX) set long-term targets that included 12-18% revenue growth and FCF margin at 35%+.

Canaccord Genuity (Hold, $16 target) says Box "said many of the right things" but needs to "overcome a quite large credibility gap." The firm thinks shares could skyrocket on better management execution, but notes the market is currently "rattled" by recession fears and the U.S. election risk.

JMP Securities (Market Outperform, $21) says Box provided guidance "that implied earnings above our and consensus estimates" and that its focus should satisfy activist investors.