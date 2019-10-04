Equinix expands into Mexico with $175M deal

Equinix (EQIX +0.6% ) is moving into Mexico, acquiring three data centers for $175M in cash.

It's entered an agreement with Axtel for the centers, which serve the Mexico City and Monterrey metro areas.

The new acquisitions will add about 115,000 square feet of co-location space, and make Equinix one of the largest network-neutral data center operators in Mexico.

Those facilities generated $21M of revenues in the 12 months ended last December, with accretive EBITDA margins.

Combined with previous acquisitions of hubs in Dallas and Miami, the new data centers will increase Equinix's interconnection between North, Central and South America.

The deal's expected to close in Q1 2020.