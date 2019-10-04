Large outflows in EM ETFs can hurt high-yield sovereign debt - JPMorgan

Large outflows in exchange-traded funds that focus on emerging markets can disproportionately hurt high-yield sovereign debt, write Morgan Stanley strategists Jaiparan Khurana and Simon Waever in a report.

ETFs own ~1.4% of Mexico's emerging market bond index-eligible debt and almost 8% of Jordan's debt, they say.

"These flows are important to monitor as, should ETF outflows continue, it could further pressure EM HY spreads. This would also lead to HY-IG divergence," they write.

Impact of ETF outflows on HY bonds probably can't be offset by inflows to active managed funds due to supply and positioning factors.

New EM bond issues are expected to tilt in favor of high yield for the rest of the year; investors are overweight in BB- and B-rated.

Sees Jordan, Angola, and Kenya sovereign bonds more affected by outflows.

via Bloomberg First Word.

