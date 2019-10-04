Husky Energy to sell Prince George Refinery for up to $275M

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF -0.2% ) agrees to sell its Prince George Refinery to Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTC:TWMIF) for $215M in cash plus a contingent payment of as much as $60M over two years.

As part of the sale, Husky will enter into a five-year offtake agreement with Tidewater for refined products from the refinery.

The 12K bbl/day refinery in Prince George, B.C., processes light oil into low-sulfur gasoline and ultra-low sulfur diesel, along with other products.

Separately, Husky said earlier this week that it obtained the required permit to begin rebuilding its refinery in Superior, Wis., after operations were suspended following a major fire in April 2018.