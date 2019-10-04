Apple should beat soft expectations, says bull

Citi analyst Jim Suva says Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) should benefit from "muted" expectations and that view should "augur well for share price appreciation in the coming months."

Suva expects Apple's Services offerings to lift investor spirits while tariffs/trade issues weigh on iPhone unit sales.

The analyst says AAPL's valuation is reasonable given the shift to the higher margin Services and the expected return to revenue growth next year.

Citi maintains a Buy rating and $250 price target. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.

Apple shares are up 1.9% to $225.04.