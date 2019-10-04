PetroChina reports high oil, gas flows in Tarim well

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) says it has drilled into high flows of natural gas and condensate in an exploration well in the country's northwestern Xinjiang region, in what could be another major onshore gas find.

PTR says the Bozi-9 well in the Tarim basin yielded output of 418.2K cm/day of natural gas and 115.1 cm/day of condensate in test production yesterday.

The company estimates the new find holds 115.3B cm of gas reserves and 21.66M metric tons of condensate reserve, according to China's Xinhua news agency.

PTR said earlier this week that it was raising its proven shale gas reserves following two large unconventional resource discoveries.