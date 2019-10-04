Disney bans ads for Netflix - WSJ

Walt Disney's (DIS +0.9% ) cold war with Netflix (NFLX +0.1% ) over streaming is heating up, with Disney banning Netflix advertising across its television networks, the WSJ reports.

That's a headwind for Netflix, which spent $1.8B on advertising last year and is bracing itself against deep-pocketed rivals coming on line with major streaming services (including Disney, Comcast (CMCSA +1.4% ) and AT&T (T +0.4% )).

Earlier this year, Disney had decided it wouldn't accept ads from any rival services, but has so far found compromises with every company but Netflix, according to the report.

That's likely due to the fact that Disney had more reciprocal arrangements with other companies -- but Netflix doesn't show advertising.

The news follows reports of a dispute between Disney and Amazon.com over app revenue on the Fire TV platform.