EPA unveils new ethanol plan in boost for farmers

The Trump administration unveils its plan to boost U.S. biofuels consumption by promising to restore demand for billions of gallons of renewable fuel lost through granting waivers to oil refiners.

Under the plan - which is short on details - the Environmental Protection Agency would require a yet unspecified increase in the amount of ethanol that oil refiners must add to their fuel in 2020, and would aim to remove further barriers to the sale of higher ethanol blends of gasoline such as E15.

The rules, which will be finalized after a period of public comment, would "ensure that more than 15 billion gallons of conventional ethanol be blended into the nation’s fuel supply beginning in 2020," the EPA says, without providing an exact number.

The plan does not include a cap on the price of biofuel blending credits that oil refiners had wanted.

ETFs: CORN, FUE

Potentially relevant stocks include ADM, GPRE, GPP, PEIX, REGI, REX, ANDE, VLO, PSX, MPC