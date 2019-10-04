Heron to raise A$91M for Woodlawn project

Heron Resources (OTC:HRLDF) has secured A$91M in funding which will be used to progress the Woodlawn zinc-copper project in New South Wales, as well as mitigating the financial impacts of a seven-month delay in construction.

The funding package consists of A$35M non-renounceable entitlement offer of new shares, at A$0.20/share and $35M convertible note provided by Castlelake, Greenstone Resources and Orion Mine Finance Group.

The funding also includes $3M stream over zinc by-product and an extension of the maturity date of the existing $60M loan, by 12 months.

Woodlawn is expected to produce 70,000 tonnes/year of zinc concentrates, 30,000 tonnes/year of copper concentrates and 25,000 tonnes/year of lead concentrates.