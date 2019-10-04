Sprint/T-Mobile deal gets tipping yes vote at FCC - Bloomberg

The long and winding proposed merger between T-Mobile (TMUS +0.8% ) and Sprint (S +1.4% ) has gotten its third yes vote at the FCC, setting the process into motion for formal approval in the coming days, Bloomberg reports.

Brendan Carr has voted in favor, according to the report. And with the FCC's three Republican members voting for the deal, the agency needs to act by next Wednesday (or by Oct. 16 in the case of an extension request by one of the commissioners).

The two Democrats on the panel haven't cast their votes, and they support a delay.

Meanwhile, a number of groups have called on the agency to pause its review of the deal while it looks into alleged violations by Sprint of federal subsidy programs.

The Communications Workers of America, Consumer Reports and the Rural Broadband Association are among those calling for a hold amid the ongoing probe into Sprint's Lifeline program.

The two companies have agreed not to close the deal until a verdict is rendered in the multistate lawsuit trying to stop the deal. That's currently set for trial in December.