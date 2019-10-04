Boeing should boot CEO Muilenburg, analyst says

New leadership is needed at Boeing (BA +0.9% ) to restore the company's former 'can-do' culture that earned the trust of airline customers and the traveling public, requiring the removal of CEO Dennis Muilenburg, says AirInsight president Ernest Arvai.

The aerospace research firm says it has never before called for the replacement of any CEO, but Boeing's failures have caused the company to lose its longstanding reputation for quality and safety, which require Muilenburg's ouster.

"While reducing costs and being competitive is laudable, it can, and has, gone too far at Boeing," Arvai writes. "Safety appears to be the victim of rushing and cost reduction pressures, guided by a corporate culture that starts at the top."

The CEO must go because he has lost credibility, Arvai argues, pointing to an incident at a business travel convention where half the audience reportedly walked out when Muilenburg was announced as the next speaker.