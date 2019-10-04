Netflix rises amid report of global usage bounceback

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is legging up in recent minutes, up 2.5% now, following a Business Insider report pointing to a potential bounceback in international growth.

Data from SimilarWeb indicate that the slump that weighed on shares last quarter is reversing, with international daily active users bumping about 25% year-over-year and 11% sequentially (after being flat from Q1 to Q2).

It's a small window, but SimilarWeb estimates its numbers through a panel of hundreds of millions of phones and tablets in 30 international regions.

The upshot is that a previous hit to sub numbers following price hikes may be evening out ahead of the next ramp up in the streaming wars.

Even so, SimilarWeb's data shows the growth is not as pronounced as it was a year ago (when Netflix's daily active users more than doubled Q/Q, according to the data).