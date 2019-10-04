Good news/bad news: Pre-recession or pause that refreshes?

This week's economic data clearly reflects slowing growth. The ISM services and manufacturing indexes both fall short of consensus; even more revealing are comments by respondents that cite trade as a reason for the economic deceleration. Looking ahead, the two big questions are: Will this motivate the Fed to cut interest rates later this month? Is this just the economy pausing to take a breath? To shake things up, let's start with the weaker-than-expected measures: Though today's jobs report didn't meet expectations, the job gains are still solid.

September nonfarm payrolls growth of 136K trails the consensus of +145K and cools from +168K in August; note that July and August numbers were revised up by a total of 45K. ADP's take on job growth in September of +135K also falls short of consensus the +152K consensus; and August wasn’t as strong as first thought; that number was revised to +157K from the original read of 195K. Initial jobless claims increased 4K W/W to 219K, exceeding the +216K estimate; though the number of continuous claims fell by 5K to 1.656M, the total was still higher than the 1.645M consensus. September ISM services manufacturing index reading of 52.6 indicates decelerating growth vs. 56.4 in August and misses the 55.5 consensus; touches lowest point since August 2016. Business activity, new orders, and employment numbers all indicate slower growth from August. U.S. manufacturing contracts more in September than it did in August, according to the ISM manufacturing index; print came in at 47.8 (anything below 50 is contraction) vs. 50.0 consensus and 49.1 in August. September’s Chicago PMI reading of 47.1 unexpectedly contracts vs. 50.4 consensus and the 50.4 recorded in August. August construction spending only rose 0.1%M/M to $1,287.3B compared with consensus of +0.5%. August international trade deficit widens to $54.9B, slightly worse than the $54.5B deficit expected and $900M wider than a month ago.

In-line: September’s U.S. PMI services index at 50.9 lines up with the consensus and strengthens a smidge from 50.7 in August. Composite number was unchanged from August, and exceeds the 50.7 estimate. Stronger-than-expected: Among the brighter points, unemployment is at a 50-year low and the Dallas Fed manufacturing survey rises more than estimated.

U.S. PMI manufacturing index of 51.1 in September came in barely stronger than the 51.0 consensus; rose from 50.3 in August. The September Dallas Fed manufacturing survey, up 1.5, beat the +1.0 consensus, but weakened from +2.7 in August; production, capacity utilization, and new order measures reflect weaker growth from the prior month. Unemployment declines to 3.5% in September vs. 3.7% in August, a stronger showing than the 3.7% consensus and its lowest level since December 1969. Factory orders in August fell 0.1%, not as bad as the 0.2% decline expected; compares with +1.4% in July.