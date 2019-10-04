EP Energy files for bankruptcy

EP Energy (OTCPK:EPEG) files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after reaching an agreement in principle with several creditors for a comprehensive restructuring.
"Like other companies in our industry, we continue to experience challenging dynamics as a result of depressed commodity prices," the company says.
Elliott Management, Apollo Global and other EP bondholders agree to backstop most of a $475M rights offering under a proposed deal that also includes $629M in bankruptcy exit financing, according to court papers.
EPEG began trading on the Pink Sheets in May after trading at "abnormally low" levels.
