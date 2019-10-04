Five Below rallies on William Blair confidence

Five Below (FIVE +2.5% ) tracks higher after landing a bullish initiation from William Blair.

The firm sees "significant" long-term opportunities for the retailer and points to the "pristine" balance sheet.

"The stores feature small-store convenience, extreme value on both discretionary and basic items (most priced $5 or less, and considerably below the competition on identical items, as evidenced in our proprietary research), and a treasure-hunt appeal with a regularly changing and highly edited/curated assortment across eight distinct merchandise 'worlds' all under one roof (unique within retail, in our estimation)," notes the research firm.

William Blair assigns an Outperform rating to FIVE vs. the sell-side consensus rating of Outperform and Quant Rating of Neutral.