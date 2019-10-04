Stocks lift higher as unemployment falls to 50-year low

The three major U.S. stock average continue climbing as the number of jobs created last month falls short of estimates even as unemployment improved to a 50-year low.

Meanwhile, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says, "There could be positive surprises" coming out of next week's U.S.-China trade talks in Washington.

“I’m not predicting. I’m just saying don’t rule that out,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

The Nasdaq advances 1.0% , the S&P 500 and Dow each gain 0.9% .

All but one of the S&P 500 industry sectors make gains, with information technology ( +1.2% ), health care ( +1.1% ) and communications services ( +1.1% ) leading the pack; energy falls 0.4% .

Crude oil rises 0.9% to $52.92 per barrel.

10-year Treasury rises slightly, pushing yield up 1 basis point to 1.52%.

Gold slips 0.3% to $1,508.80 per ounce.

Dollar Index is little changed at 98.89.